Girl, 13, reported missing from Eastbourne

Police officers are ‘concerned for missing teenager Kaylah’ and have shared a social media appeal.

"Can you help us find her?” Eastbourne Police’s Facebook post read.

"The 13-year-old was last seen in her home town of Eastbourne in the early hours of Friday, August 1.

"She also has links to Crawley, London Victoria, London Bridge and Rugby.

"Kaylah is about 5ft 1, with long blonde hair, and has a belly button and tongue piercing. She was last seen wearing light coloured clothing.”

Contact the police if you see Kaylah, or know where she could be, quoting serial 172 of 01/08. You can do this online or by calling 101.