Adur and Worthing Police officers have joined the search for 14-year-old Cassie, who is from the Handcross area.

"Cassie has not been seen since 7pm on Wednesday (July 24),” a police statement read.

"She is 5ft 1in slim and was last seen wearing a black crop top, black shorts and a grey hoodie.

“She is known to use the rail network to travel and has links to Bognor, Crawley, Worthing and Lancing.”

If you see Cassie – or have any information about her whereabouts – you are asked to make a report via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 1282 of 24/07.