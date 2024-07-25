Girl, 14, reported missing in West Sussex as police make public appeal

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:44 BST
Police officers in West Sussex are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Adur and Worthing Police officers have joined the search for 14-year-old Cassie, who is from the Handcross area.

"Cassie has not been seen since 7pm on Wednesday (July 24),” a police statement read.

"She is 5ft 1in slim and was last seen wearing a black crop top, black shorts and a grey hoodie.

“She is known to use the rail network to travel and has links to Bognor, Crawley, Worthing and Lancing.”

If you see Cassie – or have any information about her whereabouts – you are asked to make a report via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 1282 of 24/07.

Police officers are searching for 14-year-old Cassie, who is from the Handcross area.

1. Police search for missing teenager

Police officers are searching for 14-year-old Cassie, who is from the Handcross area.Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

Related topics:Sussex PoliceBognor