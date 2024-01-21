Girl, 16, detained following blaze at school in East Sussex
East Sussex Fire and Rescue service said they were called at 5.42pm on Wednesday, January 17, to the property.
Blatchington Mill School in Hove was closed on Thursday and Friday following the blaze on Wednesday.
The teenager from Hove was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life shortly after the fire.
On Thursday, January 18, the fire service issued an update.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There are no reports of injuries and everyone was quickly accounted for. Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets as well as thermal imaging cameras. At its height, six fire engines were on scene, as well as officers and other agencies. One fire engine remained at the scene overnight, checking for hotspots.”
The fire service added that they left the area at 6.30am on Thursday.