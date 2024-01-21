Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The teenager from Hove was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life shortly after the fire.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There are no reports of injuries and everyone was quickly accounted for. Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets as well as thermal imaging cameras. At its height, six fire engines were on scene, as well as officers and other agencies. One fire engine remained at the scene overnight, checking for hotspots.”