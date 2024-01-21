BREAKING

Girl, 16, detained following blaze at school in East Sussex

A 16-year-old girl who was arrested after a fire at a secondary school in East Sussex has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Sam Pole
Sam Pole
Published 21st Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT
East Sussex Fire and Rescue service said they were called at 5.42pm on Wednesday, January 17, to the property.

Blatchington Mill School in Hove was closed on Thursday and Friday following the blaze on Wednesday.

The teenager from Hove was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life shortly after the fire.

A 16-year-old girl who was arrested after a fire at a secondary school in East Sussex has been detained under the Mental Health Act. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

On Thursday, January 18, the fire service issued an update.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There are no reports of injuries and everyone was quickly accounted for. Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets as well as thermal imaging cameras. At its height, six fire engines were on scene, as well as officers and other agencies. One fire engine remained at the scene overnight, checking for hotspots.”

The fire service added that they left the area at 6.30am on Thursday.

