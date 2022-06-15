Girl guides' flower designs brought to life in Bognor Regis

But Alexa-Rose and Amber, from the Second Bersted Rainbows and the First Bognor Regis Brownies came out on top with their designs for flowerbeds commemorating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the World Cup 2022.
The two winners were chosen by Mayor John Barrett, Bognor Regis in Bloom members and the Town Force team.
The girls were presented with their prizes on the seafront mounds, where their beautiful designs have been brought to life.
“Congratulations again to our two winners and a big thank you to the Group Leaders and Girlguiding District Commissioner for their support with this competition," a spokesperson for the mayor said.