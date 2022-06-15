Girl guides' flower designs brought to life in Bognor Regis

But Alexa-Rose and Amber, from the Second Bersted Rainbows and the First Bognor Regis Brownies came out on top with their designs for flowerbeds commemorating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the World Cup 2022.

The two winners were chosen by Mayor John Barrett, Bognor Regis in Bloom members and the Town Force team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girls were presented with their prizes on the seafront mounds, where their beautiful designs have been brought to life.

One of the two winning designs