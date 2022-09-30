Part of the Girlguiding movement, the Rangers are aged 14 to 18 and meet up in Worthing regularly for fun activities leading to badges and awards.

Shirley Robinson-Viney, Young Leader co-ordinator, said: "This international trip had been a long time coming and being able to combine both fun in the parks and the educational element of Paris was a great opportunity for all who participated.

"All in all this was a wonderful trip. Making memories are a wonderful way of keeping the trip alive for many years to come, to be able to recall the excitements, joy and fun for those that went. Grab those opportunities when they arise, you never know what you are missing if you don’t.”

Worthing Cissbury Division Rangers all set for the Eurostar at St Pancras

The summer trip started at Worthing Railway Station at 5.30am. After travelling to France, the first stop for the Rangers and their leaders was Disneyland Paris, where the enjoyed lots of different rides.

Michelle, one of the Rangers, said: "We stumbled upon Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, a launch rollercoaster located in Discoveryland. We enjoyed it so much, we went on it twice.”

Other favourite memories of the group included seeing the light show and the fireworks after it dark.

The girls also had a day in Paris, where they were excited to explore a new culture and see some of the famous sights in the city. They spent much of their time walking round but stopped for lunch in front of the Eiffel Tower and found time to enjoy a boat trip on the River Seine.

By the River Seine, where the girls enjoyed a boat trip

Grace, one of the Rangers, said: "The day was amazing, seeing all the different landmarks and learning about the back stories behind them.”

Shirley said overall, the group had a fantastic time on the summer trip and managed to record more than 100,000 steps.

For more information about joining the Rangers, visit girlguidingworthingcissbury.org/rangers and for adults interested in volunteering with Girlguiding, visit girlguidingworthingcissbury.org/volunteer

