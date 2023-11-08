Members of the 4th Burgess Hill Girls’ Brigade will join the town’s Remembrance Sunday Parade on Sunday (November 12).

Burgess Hill remembers at the War Memorial Gardens in Church Walk, Burgess Hill. Pic Steve Robards

The leaders and girls – in uniform – will muster in the Burgess Hill Car Park at 10.15 am joining other groups ready to march through the town.

The brigade’s Colour Party will march in front of their group carrying the Colour (flag), recently amended, to show their new title.

Captain Margaret Taylor said: “It will be a privilege to join other uniformed organisations and members of the public on this special event in Burgess Hill’s calendar commemorating those who gave their lives in order that we may live in peace.”

Girls between the ages of 4 and 18 can join Girls’ Brigade which meets every Wednesday in term time at Burgess Hill Methodist Church. Activities this half-term include creating Christmas Cards, making Christmas Cakes to give away, a Christmas Party and a Movie-Nite.