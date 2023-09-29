Gliding club's 15 year old pilot receives bursary from airline career company

A 15 year old junior member of Southdown Gliding Club at Storrington in West Sussex, has been awarded a generous bursary from airline career development specialists, AirlinePrep, to help him develop his gliding skills as he pursues his goal of becoming a volunteer gliding instructor at the club. This will be great experience in preparing him for a potential future career as a professional pilot.

AirlinePrep is a specialist airline career development business offering coaching and advice to both experienced and aspiring pilots in readiness for the pilot assessment and selection process at flight schools and airlines. As their own youngsters entered the world of aviation at the Southdown Gliding Club, the founders generously offered a bursary to help a club member develop their own flying skills, ideally for the benefit of the club and the wider membership, as well as themselves. The club announced the bursary in late August and received a host of applications from the gliding club’s members.

Now, Southdown Gliding Club are delighted to announce that the 2023 AirlinePrep Bursary goes to 15 yr-old Aidan McDonald. Aidan has been a member of the club since early 2021. Following initial training by the Club’s volunteer instructors, he first flew solo at the age of 14 in July 2022, and now flies the club single seat gliders (Astir and LS4B). His goal is to progress through to achieving his Sailplane Pilots Licence and then to become one of youngest basic gliding instructors at the club and in the UK. Today’s award will help fund the flying experience and further tuition he needs to achieve his goal.

A delighted Aidan said “I am so happy to have been awarded the AirlinePrep bursary. The bursary will help me achieve my flying goals this year which are to achieve qualifications so I can fly cross-country and to be able to fly members of the public for gliding experiences. I would like to thank Southdown and AirlinePrep for the opportunity and support”.

Aidan, proud bursary winner, stands by the club's LS4 Glider which he regularly flies

Stuart and Kerryn, Aidan’s parents, were equally delighted – “We are very proud of Aidan and extremely grateful for the support and guidance he has received from all the instructors and members at Southdown.”

Jamie Ritchie-Butler, one of the founders of AirlinePrep, added "I’m delighted it is being awarded to Aidan. He clearly set out with evidence how he was going to put the bursary to good use and his motivation is clear."