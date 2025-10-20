Global aviation experts based in West Sussex receive King’s Award for Enterprise 2025 for International Trade

Wiston-based Artemis Aerospace welcomed the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, and West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Neil Hart to its warehouse in Ashington on Monday, October 20.

Co-founder and chief executive Jim Scott led a tour to illustrate the company's vital role as a global aviation component solutions provider, with 700-plus customers worldwide and support hubs in Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia.

Jim and his wife Deborah Scott, chief financial officer, founded the business in their spare bedroom 26 years ago and have worked tirelessly to shape it into the global success it is today.

Backed by decades of aviation experience, the team offers seamless support at every stage of the aircraft lifecycle and says there is no challenge they haven't seen and solved.

Jim said the awards process alone had proven invaluable, a defining moment in the history of Artemis Aerospace.

He explained: "The detail required by the application was not for the faint-hearted. It set us on a path that pushed us to look very deeply at what we have achieved to date and to initiate the process that a year later has allowed us to gain not only this prestigious award but also a very clear view of our future.

"We have a loyal customer base and there is still plenty of scope for us to do more."

During the tour, Lady Emma was able to learn more about how Artemis solves supply chain issues and its role as a trusted flight simulator hardware support specialist. She was even able to put a passenger lifejacket to test and said it was great fun to be able to pull the cord.

1 . Artemis Aerospace Wiston-based Artemis Aerospace receives the King’s Award for Enterprise 2025 for International Trade Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Artemis Aerospace The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, on a tour of the warehouse Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Artemis Aerospace Chatting with co-founder and chief executive Jim Scott Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Artemis Aerospace West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Neil Hart reads a message from the King Photo: Elaine Hammond