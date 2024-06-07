Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A global investment management company has unveiled an extensive solar farm development at its base in Horsham.

Schroders in Langhurst Wood Road says the solar farm marks ‘a significant milestone in the group’s sustainability journey.’

The farm encompasses 2,606 solar panels which will generate 1.13MWh/year of electricity – the equivalent to approximately 25 per cent of the site’s annual electricity consumption.

In addition, 58 electric vehicle charging stations have been installed to support employees in a transition to hybrid and electric vehicles.

Guests at the launch of a new solar farm at the premises of global investment management company Schroders in Langhurst Wood Road, Horsham

The solar farm was formally launched by chairman of the Schroders Group Dame Elizabeth Corley. She said: “The Horsham solar project offers us a tangible picture of our commitment to reducing our environmental impact and our belief in being a catalyst for change.

"Through initiatives like this, we are actively working towards a net-zero, nature-positive operating model. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved, and I look forward to witnessing our continued impact.”

The solar farm meets strict sustainability metrics for its design, construction, and operation. The project achieved a recycling rate of over 90 per cent as well as zero waste to landfill.

In addition, the project is expected to produce a net gain of 12.8 per cent in terms of biodiversity through initiatives such as installing bat and bird boxes and creating habitat piles.

Horsham District Council chairman Nigel Emery with chairman of the Schroders Group Dame Elizabeth Corley

A total of 600 staff operate from Schroders’ Horsham site. The company is a global investment management firm with £750.6 billion assets under management, as at December 31 2023.