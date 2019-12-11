Glyndebourne sacks opera conductor over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

An opera conductor at Glyndebourne in Lewes was sacked over ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

Gareth Hancock was contracted to be assistant conductor at the opera house in New Road for its production of Dialogue des Carmelites in the 2020 Festival.

Glyndebourne opera house in Lewes. Picture: Google Street View

But his contract was withdrawn following an internal investigation after a complaint was made about his behaviour.

A spokesman for Glyndebourne told the Express: “Glyndebourne would like to clarify the internal process that led to the conclusion of our professional relationship with Gareth Hancock.

“In October 2019, an employee brought a complaint of inappropriate behaviour by Gareth Hancock to Glyndebourne’s HR department, who immediately alerted senior management and launched an internal investigation.

“During the investigation, clear evidence of inappropriate behaviour from Gareth Hancock came to light, and Glyndebourne took the decision to withdraw his 2020 contract.

“No further evidence of similar behaviour towards other employees has come to light.

“Glyndebourne regards as our highest priority the safety and right to dignity of all our staff and does not tolerate or condone any behaviour that contravenes our policies and standards.

“Glyndebourne is a member of the Guardians programme set up by The Old Vic, has a written Dignity at Work policy that is shared with all employees, and a safeguarding policy outlining 10 Principles To Encourage Safer and More Supportive Working Practices in Theatre.

“Glyndebourne has also undertaken a project in 2019 looking at all aspects of working culture.”

The Express has been unable to contact Mr Hancock at this stage.