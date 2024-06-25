Go Ape founder 'surprised, flattered and grateful' after being made MBE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tristram Mayhew, the Chichester-based founder of Go Ape, Said he was ‘surprised, flattered and grateful’ after he was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in this year’s King’s Birthday Honour’s list.

Mr Mayhew received the title for his lifetime of service to young people, in particular his work with the National Citizen Service (NCS); a social development programme for 16-17 year olds which focuses on providing teens with team-skills and character building exercises, often in an outdoor setting.

Mr Mayhew is an instrumental part of the scheme’s continued success, having served on its board of directors and working hard to expand its reach, but he made clear that the ‘unsung’ work of his colleagues and NCS volunteers is every bit as important.

"It was unexpected and I was surprised, flattered and grateful,” he said. “But I would like to highlight the dedication that the hundreds of my unsung NCS colleagues, and thousands volunteering in the youth sector, bring to helping young people to have greater confidence, resilience and wellbeing, to be better able to have a greater impact on the world, and to have respect and tolerance for a diverse range of people and views.

Tristram Mayhew co-founded Go Ape with his wife Rebecca in 2002.

"I have been lucky to spend my life working with young people, creating adventures and encouraging everyone to live life more adventurously. It has been remarkably rewarding and fun. And I appeal to everyone to do what they can to inspire young people to become confident, caring, connected citizens and to encourage those that need it to develop from ‘I can’t’ to ‘I can!’”

The entrepreneur, who co-founded Outdoor adventure company Go Ape with his wife in 2002, also works with Bosham Sailing Club, helping to provide sporting and adventure opportunities for young people in the Chichester area.