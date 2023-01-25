A fundraiser has been set up for an NHS worker who hopes to continue making memories with her family after being diagnosed with cancer.

Mum-of-one Jules Fielder was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer at the age of 37, after finding a lump in her neck one evening.

The diagnosis meant she has had to leave her job at the NHS which she ‘adored’ and has to rely on just her husband's income.

Despite her devastating diagnosis, she now spends her time raising awareness of the disease through her Instagram account which has racked up more than 30,000 followers.

Inspired by her desire to help others, her closest friend of 16 years, Ricky Martin, has set up a GoFundMe for her and has already raised almost £800 of his £2,000 goal.

He said: “She has already saved lives from giving people the strength to get lumps checked out by doctors.

"It’s great that she’s doing that for people.”

Jules hasn’t let the incurable illness prevent her from enjoying life and Ricky hopes the fundraiser can help her to ‘complete her living list’ by continuing to make memories on days out and family breaks.

He added: “She’s such a bright and bubbly person, she doesn’t allow the cancer to beat her.

“She’s out there, trying to enjoy her life as much as she can.

“I wanted to raise money for her so she can do things with her son and husband.”

One of her goals is to take her son, Toby, 13, on his dream holiday to New York, but the cost of medical insurance, on top of travel, means saving the money will be difficult.

Ricky hopes to contribute to the costs of the trip through the GoFundMe, while any funds raised after that will be used ‘as a safety blanket’, so that Jules can ‘concentrate on staying as well as possible’ at home, without the added pressure of financial worries.

Ricky said: “None of us know how long we have left in this life, however we know that Jules’ life is limited.”

"I just want her to have some memories.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-enjoy-life-and-not-worry-about-money.

To follow Jules on Instagram, visit: instagram.com/just_beingjules