The reality TV stars are professional hairdressers and co-own and run a hair salon in Hurstpierpoint – and from today – also one in Storrington.

Their newest salon, Lustig & Webb Salon de Coiffure, is in Mill Lane in the village.

The couple say they are ‘delighted’ at opening the doors to their second salon in Storrington and add: “Come and see us for exceptional hairdressing and happy chat as our team of hairdressers work their magic.”

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig, who have opened a new hair salon in Storrington. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The couple are among the favourite characters on Gogglebox on which they star with their three poodles entertaining the nation. But hairdressing is their day job.

Daniel has been hairdressing for more than 20 years. He has worked for Toni and Guy, Rush hairdressing, enjoyed an editorial role for Harpers & Queen, Glamour, Bliss magazine, and styled hair for many weddings.

Stephen has also been hairdressing for over 20 years having trained with Toni and Guy and worked for them worldwide for 15 years in Dubai, London and Brighton.

The married couple’s delight at their new salon is evident. They state on their website: “From the moment you step through our newly painted doors, we’ll take care of you.

"We kitted out the Storrington salon in our Lustig & Webb colours, so you’ll feel right at home. Let’s get you comfy as we serve up a frothy coffee, endless cups of tea, or something fizzy (we won’t tell).

"We’ve all had years in the business between us, and we only use Kevin Murphy products because we think they’re great to hair, and kinder on the planet.

The couple have also appointed a team to help them run the new salon. “We only let the best people get their hands on your hair,” they say.

