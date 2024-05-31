Going the distance for The Teenage Cancer Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Shepherd, partner at Henry Adams Midhurst, is taking on the supreme challenge of 13 ultramarathons in 2024. But that’s not all, next year he’s tackling the Three Peaks 24-hour trek and Mount Kilimanjaro before a grand finale which sees him heading to Everest Base Camp. Matt plans to raise as much money as possible during the next 12 months in aid of The Teenage Cancer Trust.

“I wanted to celebrate that a friend of mine has now been in remission from cancer for 20 years,” said Matt. “The Teenage Cancer Trust were very much part of his journey during his treatment, so it seemed a great opportunity to highlight the brilliant work they do as well as raise money so they can continue to help others.

“Last year I did three ultramarathons which I really enjoyed, so this year I’ve signed up to every challenge from the organising company. So far this year, I’ve completed 100km on each of the Isle of Wight, the Jurassic Coast and the London to Brighton. The most challenging however was 84km in the Jordanian desert - it was surreal but amazing.”

So far he’s thoroughly enjoyed each challenge and is looking forward to the next events. Key to his success will be monitoring his physical and mental well-being throughout the challenge, from nutrition and training to sleep, recovery and rest.

Matt Shepherd completes a double marathon in Jordan, part of his fundraising challenge for charity

Matt will be joined by three friends, Luke Joyce, Pete Griffin and Shaun Siddiqui, on the trek in Nepal to Everest Base Camp. The expedition involves walking for several hours each day with a loaded backpack, in high altitudes with steep ascents and descents.

So far Matt has raised over £3,000 towards his fundraising target of £10,000. The Teenage Cancer Trust supports young people aged 13 to 24 with investment in research, equipping hospitals with computers and game consoles. The charity also advocates for the needs of young people with cancer.