Golfing legend and former Ryder Cup captain celebrates Eastbourne Downs Golf Course’s 50th anniversary

Scottish golfing legend and former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher OBE was the guest of honour at a special dinner to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Eastbourne Downs Golf Course.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Club in East Dean Road hosted a private dinner for members on Tuesday, May 9, as part of the celebration.

More than 50 guests enjoyed a meal featuring 1970s retro dishes Chicken Kiev and Black Forest Gateau followed by a speech from the professional golfer.

A VisitEastbourne spokesperson said: “While the club itself dates back to 1909, the original course was altered and relocated in 1973, with an official opening a year later by Bernard Gallacher, who by then had become the youngest man to represent Great Britain in the Ryder Cup. Golfing legends Max Faulkner, Brian Barnes and Tommy Horton also joined him at the reopening exhibition match.

L-R: Pete O'Neill, Bernard Gallacher and Barry Wooller

“His record was subsequently beaten by Nick Faldo and others, but Bernard went on to play in the Ryder Cup eight times and was non-playing captain of the European Team in 1991, 1993 and 1995. After turning 50, Gallacher played on the European Seniors Tour.”

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and culture Councillor Margaret Bannister added: “This is a remarkable achievement for the club and we are delighted to have been able to celebrate this with the legendary Bernard Gallacher.

“As well as commemorating our past, the club is also continually moving forward with a packed schedule of tournaments, member’s social events, low-cost junior memberships and new hybrid green technology, ensuring our greens are playable even during periods of heavy wet weather.”

The Downs Golf Course was first laid out in 1908 by J H Taylor alongside the main road at the top of the hill. The old clubhouse used to be located at the bottom of the hill, completed in 1909 with the first club captain Stanley Ellis.

Mr. Carew Davies-Gilbert took the first drive at the opening ceremony on August 2, 1909. In 1973 the club moved to a new clubhouse, to move the club into a new era alongside many new course alterations.