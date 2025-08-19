Good causes benefit from more than £20,000 of Eastbourne Local Lottery fund

Eastbourne Local Lottery has distributed more than £20,000 from its community fund across a range of good causes in the town.

The money is from this year’s Community Fund - a pot of money gathered from Eastbourne Local Lottery ticket sales where a specific cause is not selected.

A council spokesperson said that these grants will top up the income raised from individual ticket sales for many of the charities and organisations signed up to the local lottery.

Councillor Daniel Butcher, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Eastbourne Local Lottery has been a fantastic way for residents to support their community while having a chance to win prizes. Every ticket sold makes a difference, and it’s heartening to see how the Community Fund continues to provide a vital boost to so many deserving groups. It's a testament to the community spirit here in Eastbourne.”

Among the recipients are The JPK Project and SASBAH (Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus), two organisations that work closely together in Old Town.

The JPK Project offers supported living and a community café for people with learning disabilities, while SASBAH provides expert advice and support for individuals with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Also receiving funds is Muma Nurture, a UK charity that provides specialist support for those affected by infertility, baby loss, and perinatal mental health challenges. They offer a safe space for healing through counselling, workshops and advocacy.

Additionally, Eastbourne Bird Aid, a wildlife rescue centre and sanctuary that specialises in caring for gulls and also provides valuable volunteering opportunities for adults with learning disabilities, is a happy beneficiary.

Since its launch, Eastbourne Local Lottery has raised £333,000 for local causes, with 60p of every £1 spent on tickets going directly back into the community. This year alone, it has amassed more than £45,000 for local groups.