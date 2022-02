Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Bluebird Cafe at The Bluebird Cafe South Drive, Ferring, West Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Rccg True Vine Parish at 45 Linden Road, Bognor Regis; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Costa Ltd at Cafe At Manor Retail Park, Rustington, West Sussex; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Shafiques of Angmering at Shafiques The Square, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: The Fox Inn at Arundel Road Patching, Worthing; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Worthing Ferring Garden Centre at Highdown Garden Centre Littlehampton Road, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on January 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Regis at The Regis The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Littlehampton Golf Club Ltd at Littlehampton Golf Club Rope Walk, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 3

Takeaways Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Greggs at Unit 2 2b London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Delivery at 31 - 33 Queensway, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Frankies at Guard Hut Riverside Industrial Estate Bridge Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 3