Good time had by all at Littlehampton lunch raising money for Children in Need

A total of 20 people attended the fundraising lunch at Winterton Lodge retirement apartments, in Goda Road, on Friday, November 15, and £155.45 was raised for the charity.

Margaret Leeming said: "Lunch was cooked by one of the flat owners and others who didn't attend made a donation.

"It was a lunchtime affair which carried on until late afternoon. A good time was had by all – and no leftovers. Food was a choice, made in advance, of beef or chicken casserole with roast potatoes, Christmas pie and cream, coffee/tea and homemade biscuit."

