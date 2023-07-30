Joining forces to celebrate exceptional craftsmanship and modern British style, Goodwood has commissioned Henry Poole & Co to create bespoke linen suits for The Duke of Richmond and his two sons, the Earl of March and Kinrara and Lord William Gordon Lennox.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival, which takes place this week, is Goodwood’s flagship horseracing event and is renowned for being a relaxed yet elegant affair when it comes to style. King Edward VII (who came racing every year) was responsible for changing the dress code from a very formal top hat and tails to a more informal way of dressing and Goodwood later became known for its quintessentially English look of linen suits and Panama hats.

It was a look that gave Goodwood a much more carefree, holiday feel than any other racecourse and led to the King calling it “a garden party, with racing tacked on.”

This evolution of racing style reflects Goodwood’s values – a combination of innovation and modernity combined with a keen appreciation for tradition and heritage.

One of the linen suits is fitted at Henry Poole's Savile Row HQ | Picture courtesy of Goodwood

Established in 1806, Henry Poole & Co. regularly dressed King Edward VII, inextricably linking the two brands through this shared connection in their history. For as well as dressing the King, Henry Poole also has records of both Henry Gordon Lennox and George Gordon Lennox as clients in 1857. George ordered a frock coat in 1860, the same year as the Prince of Wales.

The house is also credited with inventing the tuxedo (or dinner jacket) in 1865, when the King asked Henry Poole to fashion an evening coat in the

midnight blue for informal dinners.

During the Qatar Goodwood Festival, The Duke of Richmond and his eldest sons will wear suits crafted from the finest Irish buttermilk linen, with crimsom and yellow lining to reflect the colours of Goodwood Racecourse.

Henry Poole & Co.'s highly skilled team of master tailors have worked closely with the Richmond family to tailor each linen suit to their individual styles and preferences. Every detail, from the choice of fabric, cut, fit, and finishes, has been meticulously considered, creating traditional garments that

reflect contemporary style.

Lord William Gordon Lennox says: “The partnership between Goodwood and Henry Poole is a brilliant celebration of British heritage and craftsmanship. It will be a joy to wear such a beautiful piece of clothing inspired by Goodwood’s racing history, which not only showcases the quality of tailoring that this country, and Henry Poole in particular, is so well known for, but also continues the modern elegance for which Goodwood is known.”

Simon Cundey, Owner and MD of Henry Poole says: “It is admirable to see the innovations that the Dukes of Richmond have brought to the Goodwood Estate over generations and was a pleasure to work on this project with the family. Selecting the best Irish linen in a beautiful buttermilk hue and using the colours of Goodwood Racecourse for the interior lining and pocketing has resulted in a beautiful pure bespoke Henry Poole suit, cut and made at our Savile Row premises, which we hope the family will enjoy for years to come.”