Goodwood pulled out all the stops this weekend as the Festival of Speed returned to West Sussex with a record-breaking celebration marking 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 July, the 2025 event became the single biggest F1 tribute in Festival history, drawing tens of thousands of spectators and bringing together over 100 Formula 1 cars from across the decades.

Saturday saw a defining moment, when seven former World Champions with fourteen titles between them appeared together on the Goodwood House balcony — among them Sir Jackie Stewart, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Mika Häkkinen — joined by Bernie Ecclestone and The Duke of Richmond in a rare and historic show of motorsport unity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Themed ‘The Winning Formula: Champions & Challengers’, the weekend celebrated not just the greats, but the underdogs, innovators and teams that have helped define the sport over its 75-year run.

Alain Prost at the 2025 Festival of Speed

The F1 Pit Lane paddocks buzzed with machines from every era, with curations led by Adrian Newey and appearances from nine current teams including Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren and Williams.

Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman thrilled fans on the Hill, while team owners and principals, including Gene Haas and James Vowles, took to the wheel themselves.

Out on the tarmac, Romain Dumas claimed the Hillclimb Shoot-Out in the Ford Supertruck, clocking a time of 43.22 seconds. Tom Williams took top honours in the Rally Shoot-Out, driving a Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, elegance met engineering on the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn, where the 1951 Facel Bentley Cresta II was named ‘Best of Show’ by a panel including Sir Jony Ive and Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge.

Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Central Feature outside Goodwood House paid tribute to Gordon Murray Automotive, with a towering sculpture featuring the Brabham BT52 and GMA T.50 a tribute to Professor Gordon Murray CBE’s 60-year career in innovation and engineering.

Dario Franchitti opened the Hillclimb in a T.50 on Thursday morning.

Motorsport nostalgia ran deep. Le Mans veteran Derek Bell was honoured in a Thursday Balcony Moment, reunited with the 1988 Porsche 962C that took him to victory at La Sarthe. Carl Fogarty also returned to the Hill on his 1995 title-winning Ducati 916, 30 years after his second WorldSBK Championship. Colin McRae’s 1995 World Rally Championship win was also commemorated with the return of his iconic Subaru Impreza 555.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond racing, the FOS Future Lab showcased cutting-edge tech from the European Space Agency, Space Forge and the National Robotarium. Visitors met Ameca, the world’s most advanced humanoid robot, and explored innovations in AI, maritime exploration and spatial computing.

More than a dozen new cars were unveiled across the weekend, including the Ferrari F80, Lamborghini Temerario and Aston Martin DB12 Volante. Over at Bonhams Cars, a 2023 Mercedes-AMG ONE Coupé sold for £2.4 million, with a Bugatti Veyron fetching £1.5 million.

This year’s charity partner, King’s Trust International, was on-site raising funds and awareness for their work helping young people access opportunities and employment worldwide.

The Festival of Speed returns from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 July 2026. Early ticket access opened today for 2025 ticket holders and Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows, with general sale to follow later in the year.

ITV4 will broadcast highlights on Monday 21 and Monday 30 July at 8pm, with catch-up available on ITVX.