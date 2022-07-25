Goodwood hosts Classic Car Sunday

Goodwood celebrated all things vintage with its ‘Classic Car Sunday’. Pic by Terry Laws

Celebrating the heyday of motoring, Classic Car Sunday showcased a line-up of stunning classics from every era of motoring.

With cars from pre-1982 now eligible the line-up is sure to have something for everyone and is just weeks before the Goodwood Revival.

Goodwood Breakfast Club was a no-cost, all-welcome motoring show where the visitors and their machines were the stars of the show.

From the latest supercars to just about any kind of motorised transport, visitors took advantage of the close proximity they got to the vast array of classic vehicles on show.

Guests were also able take a break from the action on the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit and explore Goodwood’s range of exhibitors sharing their products.