Goodwood Members Meeting: Legendary car returns to track at exclusive motorsport event

Taking place from April 15 to 16, the eightieth annual Goodwood Members’ Meeting gave guests intimate, uncrowded access to high-speed track demonstrations and exclusive festivities.

Among other attractions, this year’s event saw a spectacular demonstration of 1980s F1 power as the ‘mighty’ Brabham BT52 F1 car returned to the track.

The near-mythical motor is said to have achieved the greatest lap in Goodwood history when future F1 champion Nelson Piquet, testing the car, managed to lap the circuit in just under a minute.

To celebrate, the car demonstrated its power on each day of the weekend-long festival, recapturing the glory of that moment in early 1982 – much to the delight of guests and visitors.

Alongside this, the meeting also saw a celebration of GT1 cars from the 2000s. Cars like the Aston Martin DBR9, the Chevrolet Corvette, Saleen S7-R and Maserati MC12, which dominated the GT1 circuits throughout the decade, returned to action in a rousing display of vehicular power – all decked out in iconic liveries like Gulf blue and orange, Corvette yellow and Vita4one turquoise.

A third big attraction at this year’s event was an anniversary race featuring 30 Lotus Corinas, battling it out for a commemorative trophy sixty years after the launch of the car.

The classic saloon car was a staple of European races in the sixties and motorsport enthusiasts relished the chance to see them back on the tracks.

