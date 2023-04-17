Edit Account-Sign Out
A Bentley Demo Run. Photo: Michael John Reed. REEDIMAGE.A Bentley Demo Run. Photo: Michael John Reed. REEDIMAGE.
A Bentley Demo Run. Photo: Michael John Reed. REEDIMAGE.

Goodwood Members Meeting: Legendary car returns to track at exclusive motorsport event

Taking place from April 15 to 16, the eightieth annual Goodwood Members’ Meeting gave guests intimate, uncrowded access to high-speed track demonstrations and exclusive festivities.

By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST

Among other attractions, this year’s event saw a spectacular demonstration of 1980s F1 power as the ‘mighty’ Brabham BT52 F1 car returned to the track.

The near-mythical motor is said to have achieved the greatest lap in Goodwood history when future F1 champion Nelson Piquet, testing the car, managed to lap the circuit in just under a minute.

To celebrate, the car demonstrated its power on each day of the weekend-long festival, recapturing the glory of that moment in early 1982 – much to the delight of guests and visitors.

Alongside this, the meeting also saw a celebration of GT1 cars from the 2000s. Cars like the Aston Martin DBR9, the Chevrolet Corvette, Saleen S7-R and Maserati MC12, which dominated the GT1 circuits throughout the decade, returned to action in a rousing display of vehicular power – all decked out in iconic liveries like Gulf blue and orange, Corvette yellow and Vita4one turquoise.

A third big attraction at this year’s event was an anniversary race featuring 30 Lotus Corinas, battling it out for a commemorative trophy sixty years after the launch of the car.

The classic saloon car was a staple of European races in the sixties and motorsport enthusiasts relished the chance to see them back on the tracks.

To find out more about the Goodwood Members Meeting, click here.

