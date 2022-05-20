Button made his historic racing debut at the 2021 Revival where he took part in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy driving a Jaguar E-type alongside Alex Buncombe, with the duo also making an appearance in an AC Cobra for the RAC TT Celebration.

He will also be judging the children’s Race Flag Competition as part of the Settrington Cup’s tenth anniversary celebrations.

Button said: “I thoroughly enjoyed making my historic racing debut at the Revival last year and having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of some exceptional cars – and I’m looking forward to doing it all over again in September.”

Jenson Button taking part in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy at the 2021 Goodwood Revival. Photo: Drew Gibson.