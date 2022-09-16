Goodwood Revival 2022: Pictures from day one of historic racing event
Many people flocked to Goodwood to experience the first day of the historic Goodwood Revival.
By Sam Pole
Friday, 16th September 2022, 6:15 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th September 2022, 6:21 pm
Goodwood Revival showcases some of the most exquisite classic cars, motorcycles and planes in a weekend of historic racing.
It celebrates the halcyon days of motor racing with the accompanying glamour of 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.
The celebration began today, Friday, September 16 and will run to Sunday, September 18.
Here are pictures from the first day of the event.
