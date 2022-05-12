First seen at the Goodwood Revival in 2012, the Settrington Cup is now firmly-established as one of the most highly-anticipated and hotly-contested of all the weekend’s races.

A hush descends over the grandstands as the cars make their way from the Paddocks to take up their places on the historic Motor Circuit.

And then the excitement begins with a running – or Le Mans-style – start, as the diminutive drivers, aged between four and 11 years old, get behind the wheel of their Austin J40 pedal cars and proceed at full pelt down the Pit Lane Straight.

Action from the Settrington Cup at the 2019 Goodwood Revival. Photo: Drew Gibson.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of this unique race Goodwood is offering one lucky winner the chance to race the Duke of Richmond’s own Austin J40 in the cup at this year’s Revival.

Open to children aged four to 11, the Race Flag Competition challenges entrants to get creative and design a finishing flag for the Settrington Cup.

The winner will be able to get behind the wheel of the Duke’s Austin J40 for the first time at the Classic Car Sunday Breakfast Club at the Goodwood Motor Circuit on July 24, which is hosting the official testing day for the Settrington Cup.

Testing offers drivers the chance to familiarise themselves with the track, fine-tune their strategy and practise ahead of the Revival.

Action from the Settrington Cup at the 2018 Goodwood Revival. Photo: Adam Beresford.

The anniversary celebrations will culminate at the Revival with the race itself, running on September 17 and 18.

The winner of the Race Flag Competition will take to the track and, along with the rest of the grid, pedal furiously towards the finish line, where they will be able to see their design being waved.

About the Settrington Cup

Named for one of the nine titles held by the Revival’s founder the Duke of Richmond, who is also Baron of Settrington, the Settrington Cup is contested over a distance of about 220 metres down the Pit Lane Straight.

Action from the Settrington Cup at the 2019 Goodwood Revival. Photo: Stephanie O'Callaghan.

Taking place on both the Saturday and the Sunday of the Goodwood Revival, the grid is settled by pulling numbers out of a hat, and whoever is on pole position on Saturday starts at the back on Sunday in a reverse-grid race.

Race Flag Competition

To enter, download and print the template from www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival/explore-revival/settrington-cup – design a flag, then submit it by post or email before Sunday, June 5.

For more information about the competition, including full terms and conditions, visit www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival/explore-revival/settrington-cup .

Action from the Settrington Cup at the 2019 Goodwood Revival. Photo: Drew Gibson.

Action from the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival. Photo: Jayson Fong.