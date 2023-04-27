Charlie Mackesy, creator of the bestselling book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, which was adapted into an Oscar-winning film, is set to appear at Goodwoof this year.

The bestselling author, and his dog Barney, will headline the Literary Corner on the second day of the event, where he’ll share his journey of bringing his beloved characters to life.

The Oscar-winning artist will also be adding his work to a one-off Babboe bike along with entrepreneur James Middleton in aid of Goodwoof’s charity, Pets As Therapy.

Ahead the event, Charlie is currently working on a special design that will be on view on the Sunday, before being sold in the Bonhams auction to raise funds for the charity partner, Pets As Therapy. Customers will be able to see the bike up close on the day and take up the opportunity to have a photo alongside it.

Oscar winner and bestselling author Charlie Mackesy is set to headline at Goodwoof this year. Photo: Charlie Gray

Best known for the ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’, Charlie recently took home the Academy Award for the animated short film adaptation of the much-loved book, just weeks after winning the BAFTA for the same film.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We are honoured that Charlie will be joining us at Goodwoof to celebrate our shared love of animals in a few weeks’ time. It is such a privilege to have him join us in the Literary Corner.

"We also can’t wait to see the special designs he adds to a Babboe bike with James, who is a valued friend of the event; it is a wonderful collaboration that will help us raise awareness of Pets As Therapy.”

James Middleton added: "For me, Charlie’s infamous ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ highlights the unique bond between humans and animals, which aligns perfectly with this year’s charity Pets As Therapy, who work to promote the important role dogs and animals can play in our lives.”

Goodwoof, which is returning for its second year to celebrates all things canine, takes place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

The Literary Corner will host a number of well-known faces as they read extracts, tell stories and chat with the audience – further details on the guests to appear will be released soon.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit: www.goodwood.com/goodwoof.

