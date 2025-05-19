Now in its fourth year, Goodwoof celebrated another incredible weekend on Saturday (May 17) and Sunday (May 18).

Over the two jam-packed days, thousands of dogs and their owners enjoyed a huge variety world-class demonstrations, competitions, educational talks and workshops.

Each day, the festival opened with a parade of hundreds of Dachshunds – this year’s chosen breed.

Led by The Duke of Richmond and decorated Paralympian Ellie Simmonds on Saturday, the Duke’s beloved dachshund, Winston, savoured his moment in the spotlight, as the bold and vivacious breed took centre stage.

Celebrities who made appearances over the weekend include: Alex Jones, Clare Balding, Ellie Simmonds, Jack Dee, Jodie Kidd, John Bishop, Karen Hauer, Sir Michael Morpurgo, Russell Kane, Seann Walsh, Tom Felton and many more.

From flyball to gundog trials, Goodwoof welcomed a lineup of world-class competitors.

Fourteen of the world’s top dogs and handlers competed in the gundog competition, with Tim Brain taking first place. In the Sheepdog Doubles, Kevin Evans secured the win, while Aled Owen claimed first place in the Sheepdog Double Gather. A crowd favourite, the Flyball competition was won by Odyssey, followed closely by Bristol Ball-istics and Commandos.

Literary Corner welcomed authors and illustrators, including award-winning author Sir Michael Morpurgo – reading from his latest book, Cobweb, about a brave young Corgi – Russell Kane with his children’s book Pet Selector!, illustrator Anita Mangan, presenter and broadcaster Clare Balding, actor Hugh Bonneville and many others.

Over in the Barkitecture tent, 11 architectural practices showcased their talents by designing a kennel inspired by the theme From Nature; For Nature. The overarching theme celebrated the connection dogs have with the natural environment, with comfort and safety at the forefront of their designs.

The unique structures were auctioned on Sunday afternoon by Bonhams, with proceeds going to Goodwoof’s 2025 event charity, Wild at Heart Foundation.

‘Snowdon Dog House’ won the Barkitecture kennel design competition, designed by Lord David Snowdon and Matthew Rice, alongside Scott Simpson from The King’s Foundation.

Goodwoof supported Wild at Heart Foundation as its charity partner.

Founded by Nikki Tibbles, the charity works closely with global project partners to compassionately reduce the world’s stray dog population through sterilisation, education, and welfare. Fundraising for the charity took place across the weekend, as the Wild at Heart Village featured talks from the foundation’s celebrity ambassadors, including Karen Hauer, alongside a host of activities for visitors to enjoy.

The Wellness Stage presented by MARS Petcare offered a variety of demonstrations and educational talks across the weekend, including Stem Cell Vet Dr Stewart Halperin’s advice on how to identify and manage arthritis in dogs, vet panel discussions with Dr Bolu Eso - who also discussed signs of medical emergencies in dachshunds and how to minimise orthopaedic issues - and Dr Scott Miller, including a special visit from comedians Jack Dee and Seann Walsh who recorded their podcast live from the stage on Saturday afternoon.

Over at The Randox Health Studio, owners and their dogs were invited to unwind amid the excitement of the event with a variety of activities and demonstrations including, dog yoga or ‘doga’, physiotherapy, reiki and sound bathing.

Joined by judges Alex Jones, Jodie Kidd, John Bishop and Tom Felton, Chien Charmant celebrated the unique bond between owners and their four-legged friends, putting some of the most stylish hounds at the event in the spotlight.

Ministry of Hound also took over the Action Sports Arena as the dog disco returned for its third year at the event, co-hosted by Ministry of Sound. Internationally renowned DJs Fat Tony and Max Tyler provided the beat as professional dancers AJ and Curtis Pritchard showed visitors how to dance with their dog.

Visitors enjoyed a selection of food and drink around the event, from basking in the glorious spring sunshine in the Taittinger Champagne Bar to delicious summer-themed hampers provided by Fortnum & Mason.

Tickets for Goodwoof 2026 are now on sale and can be purchased at goodwood.com.

1 . Goodwoof 2025: 50 adorable photos from Sussex’s ultimate dog day out Dachshunds at Goodwoof Photo: Jas Lehal/PA Media Assignments

2 . Goodwoof 2025: 50 adorable photos from Sussex’s ultimate dog day out Owners showed their love for their dogs in lots of adorable ways Photo: Megan Baker

3 . Goodwoof 2025: 50 adorable photos from Sussex’s ultimate dog day out Adorable dog poses for a photo Photo: Megan Baker

4 . Goodwoof 2025: 50 adorable photos from Sussex’s ultimate dog day out Dogs saying 'hello' in Fido's Lido Photo: Jas Lehal/PA Media Assignments