Goodwoof: Can you spot the dog looking the wrong way in this spectacular painting by Holly Frean

Holly Frean is known for her quirky, humorous take on the subjects she paints whether it is well known figures from art history, zoological animals or, as in this exhibition, more specifically dogs.

One of the key pictures in the exhibition is Assembly - which measures a mighty 304 x 183 cms - but this terrific painting holds a riddle. Can you study it hard enough to solve the puzzle?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the dogs is facing the other way! (The solution, if you cannot see it, is at the end of this article.)

Assembly - Holly Frean

This exhibition will also coincide with ‘Goodwoof’, presented by Mars Petcare, an exciting new event in the Goodwood calendar which takes place at The Kennels on 28-29 May 2022.

Holly Frean has collaborated with brands as diverse as Paul Smith, Burberry and Anthropologie. Frean's exhibition ‘DOG’ comprises a collection of new paintings, each one a group of dog portraits, with a focus on the breeds associated with the Goodwood estate and the ancestral portraits within.

Holly Frean said: "This is a collection of paintings in praise of dogs, with a focus on the breeds associated with the Goodwood estate and the ancestral portraits within: Pekingese, Spaniels, Foxhounds."

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon said of DOG: "We are delighted to welcome Holly Frean to The Kennels over Goodwoof. Holly has an exceptional vision, with her work drawing on the wit and humour that depict our four-legged friends so beautifully, she is perfectly placed to create this brilliant show and help launch the inaugural Goodwoof event this year."

The highlight of the exhibition is two large oil-on-canvas diptychs measuring 10ft x 6ft (304 x 183 cm). One of which is ‘Assembly’ showing a mixture of breeds and the second is ‘Dotty’, a large group of dalmatians .

These are joined by six framed groups, each encompassing 49 individually painted canvases: ‘English Sheepdog’, ‘Dalmatian’, ‘Labrador’, ‘Poodle’, ‘Hound’ and ‘Lurcher’.

Two further paintings include: ‘Glorious’, celebrating the 2nd Duke’s famous pack of twenty three hunting dogs from 1738, a grid of 24 portraits on individual A6-sized sheets of handmade cotton rag paper (with the 24th sheet being the fox!); and ‘A Pack of Spaniels’ which will show 54 painted spaniels on individual A7-sized sheets of handmade cotton rag paper.

‘Pack’ celebrates the highlighted breed of the year for the inaugural ‘Goodwoof’ event, Spaniels being most closely associated with the March family at the Goodwood Estate.

A fully illustrated catalogue will accompany the exhibition. All the paintings will be for sale.

The Kennels is a members-only club and people wishing to visit the exhibition, who are not members, should contact Zimmer Stewart Gallery, who will arrange entry. http://www.zimmerstewart.co.uk

James Stewart, Zimmer Stewart founder/curator, said: "It is a great privilege to be asked to put on an exhibition at The Kennels and I can think of no better artist to be working with than Holly Frean to represent this subject in a contemporary way at the Kennels with all its canine heritage."