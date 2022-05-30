Goodwoof: Celebrations of Dogs at Goodwood in Pictures

Adorable dogs, a fantastically inventive programme of activities and a host of stars – including Kevin McCloud, Julia Bradbury, James Middleton, and Hugh Bonneville – ensured that the first Goodwoof on May 28 and 29 was a roaring success.

More than 12,000 people and many more dogs of all shapes and sizes filled the grounds of Goodwood Estate in West Sussex for the launch of Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare; an exciting new event celebrating everything we love about our four-legged friends.