Goodwoof. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Goodwoof: Celebrations of Dogs at Goodwood in Pictures

Thousands flocked to the inaugural Goodwoof at Goodwood, where cutting edge Barkitectural competition raised more than £30k for charity partner, the Dogs Trust.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:36 pm

Adorable dogs, a fantastically inventive programme of activities and a host of stars – including Kevin McCloud, Julia Bradbury, James Middleton, and Hugh Bonneville – ensured that the first Goodwoof on May 28 and 29 was a roaring success.

More than 12,000 people and many more dogs of all shapes and sizes filled the grounds of Goodwood Estate in West Sussex for the launch of Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare; an exciting new event celebrating everything we love about our four-legged friends.

Goodwoof: In Pictures

Sophie Butler and her samoyed Milo. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Goodwoof: In Pictures

Goodwoof. Pic by Derek Martin

Goodwoof: In Pictures

Goodwoof - Pic by Derek Martin

Goodwoof: In Pictures

Goodwoof. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

