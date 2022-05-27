Goodwoof: Limited edition Snoopy watch to launch at this weekend’s celebration of dogs at Goodwood

Designed by the visionary watchmaker Bamford London, the highly collectable Bamford 80 watch features Snoopy front and centre, depicted as his persona the Flying Ace to reflect Goodwood’s aviation heritage.

On a lightweight titanium case, the black dial displays Snoopy in white with orange details representing the official Goodwoof colour.

This colour combination is also represented in the black cordura strap with contrasting orange stitching.

On the dial, Snoopy’s arms form the hour and minute hands and Woodstock, sits at the tip of the seconds hand, his yellow plumage the other distinguished feature.

The watch is powered by a Swiss-made Sellita SW300-1 movement and it is presented in a unique gloss orange Snoopy doghouse.

George Bamford, founder of Bamford London, said: “It is a true honour to be invited to the first ever Goodwoof and to create this unique Snoopy watch, one of the most iconic comic strip characters, and perfect for this event.”

The Goodwoof x Bamford limited edition Snoopy watch will be available to purchase from tomorrow (May 28), as well as on the Goodwood website. They will retail at £1,450.

The grounds of Goodwood House will be taken over by dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds this weekend with the launch of Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare (Photo by Stephanie O'Callaghan)

The Duke of Richmond & Gordon, founder of Goodwoof, said: “Snoopy is universally admired for his daring, quirky, and cool personality which makes this masterpiece unique. Given how well loved Snoopy has been throughout the world since the inception of the Peanuts comic strip in 1950 and our total admiration for all things canine here at Goodwoof, we couldn’t think of a better place to launch this exclusive watch.”

The watch is a fabulous addition to the event which already features a host of world-class competitors and breathtaking displays, not forgetting the Barkitecture competition presented by Mastercard UK, which sees architectural genii go head-to-head to create the ‘most luxurious dog kennel in the world’.

The grounds of Goodwood House will be taken over by dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds this weekend with the launch of Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare, an exciting new event celebrating everything we love about our four-legged friends.