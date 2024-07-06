Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a bid to mark the launch of the Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop at Worthing’s WHSmith next week, the store is opening a grand opening event.

Taking place from 8.30am to 1pm on Saturday, July 13, the event will see Geoffrey the Giraffe join the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting as the store opens, greeting visitors to the store throughout the course of the day.

The first fifty children through the door will receive a free Toys“R”Us goodie bag worth £20, so it’s worth getting there early, just in time for the giveaway.

Once open, the new shop will feature a range of products and activities from top toy brands, including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more.

Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store. A lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture, great for photo opportunities, will also feature in the new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop.

Worthing is one of 30 high street WHSmith stores set to open a new shop in shop later this year, following an initial launch of nine stores last year. Further openings, set to take place later in the Summer, are set to include Hastings, Thurrock and Halifax.