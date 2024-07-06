Goody bag giveaways to mark Toys“R”Us launch in Worthing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking place from 8.30am to 1pm on Saturday, July 13, the event will see Geoffrey the Giraffe join the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting as the store opens, greeting visitors to the store throughout the course of the day.
The first fifty children through the door will receive a free Toys“R”Us goodie bag worth £20, so it’s worth getting there early, just in time for the giveaway.
Once open, the new shop will feature a range of products and activities from top toy brands, including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more.
Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store. A lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture, great for photo opportunities, will also feature in the new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop.
Worthing is one of 30 high street WHSmith stores set to open a new shop in shop later this year, following an initial launch of nine stores last year. Further openings, set to take place later in the Summer, are set to include Hastings, Thurrock and Halifax.
Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director, WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Worthing. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services. Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.