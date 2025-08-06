A ‘goofy’ Siberian Husky is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven-year-old Jack is currently being cared for at Dogs Trust Shoreham, where is carers describe him as having ‘a sensitive soul and a playful personality’.

He is hoping to find a calm, adult-only home where he can settle in at his own pace, according to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack may seem indifferent at first, but once he feels comfortable, his goofy side shines through,” a Dogs Trust spokesperson said.

Jack. Photo: Dogs Trust

"Due to some discomfort in his back legs, he prefers a gentle, hands-off approach to handling, especially early on, so he will need understanding adopters who respect his boundaries.

“While he must be the only pet at home, Jack enjoys meeting larger dogs out and about and can be sociable once given the chance.

"He can be strong on the lead and sometimes frustrated if he can’t greet other dogs, but with some positive training, he walks well in quieter areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack loves squeaky toys and will happily amuse himself with solo play, although he will join in with calm games like ‘drop and swap’ with his family, Dogs Trust said. He would also be a great home-office buddy, as he settles nicely indoors.

Jack prefers to eat in a quiet space and tends to graze, but he will never say no to a sneaky snack, so treats need to be kept out of reach.

For more information about Jack or any of the other dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.