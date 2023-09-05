Gordon and Moggie’s 1,000 mile farewell to Seaford charity

The chairman of disability charity SeeAbility was at the wheel of a 55-year-old Morris Minor in Seaford on 4 September to bid farewell to old friends.

Gordon Ilett is making a 1,000 mile tour of SeeAbility locations across southern England to mark the end of his term as chairman of the charity, which supports people with learning disabilities and autism, who may also have sight loss.

Gordon said: “I want to visit as many of the people we support as possible to thank them and the staff teams for making SeeAbility such a great charity.”

“In 15 years as a trustee I’ve met people we support who have become so much more confident and independent - in some cases these have been amazing transformations.”

SeeAbility Chairman Gordon Ilett and his car Moggie meet the charity's team in Seaford.

“The organisation has doubled in size in that time and has a significant impact - our special schools eye care programme reaches 3,000 children for example.”

Gordon’s Morris Minor convertible – known as Moggie – was originally bought to help his son learn to drive. “He’s moved on to something newer and faster,” said Gordon. “Now I get to drive Moggie.”

On his tour, which finishes in Didcot, Oxfordshire on Friday 8 May, he and Moggie will be visiting SeeAbility homes in Surrey, Kent, Hampshire and the West Country.

Gordon added: “People may not know that SeeAbility works across southern England, and we have all sorts of opportunities to work, volunteer or fundraise for us. Check out www.seeability.org to find out more.”