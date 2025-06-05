Every Thursday morning, the four-legged friends from Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham, are given an opportunity to splash around at Aquahounds on Shoreham Beach.

Aquahounds opened in February 2025 and has been offering free weekly sessions to dogs in the charity’s care since the spring. The swimming and paddling sessions have quickly become a highlight of the week for many dogs, giving them a change of scenery, a chance to splash around, and also allowing them to participate in some gentle exercise.

A Dogs Trust spokesperson said: “Although it just looks like fun and games for the dogs, the benefits of playing in the water are actually very important. Swimming is a great low-impact activity that is kind to joints, helps build confidence, reduce stress and provides valuable mental stimulation.

“All these factors are so important for dogs, particularly those who have been spending time in kennels.

Each week, Dogs Trust Shoreham brings a different mix of furry friends along to enjoy the facilities, and the Aquahounds team is always on-hand with tennis balls, treats, towels and plenty of encouragement.”

Aquahounds owner Nina Ayling said she knew ‘right from the beginning’ that she wanted to offer something to the rescue dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham, and that a free weekly swimming slot ‘felt like the perfect fit’.

She added: “It’s been such a joy seeing the dogs enjoy themselves in the water, and we feel really lucky to play a small part in their journey to finding their forever homes.”

Michaela Wells, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham said, “The sessions at Aquahounds have been such a wonderful addition to the dogs’ weekly routine. It gives them something new and exciting to look forward to, and it’s amazing to see the positive impact it has on their mood and confidence. We’re so grateful to Nina and the team for giving our dogs this opportunity.”

For more information about rehoming, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham – and for more information about Aquahounds, see aquahounds.co.uk

1 . Making a splash Marley making a splash at Aquahounds Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Doggy paddling Marley is one of the pooches from Dogs Trust Shoreham who has been treated to special swimming sessions Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Doggy paddle Dogs Trust resident Ernie at Aquahounds Photo: Dogs Trust