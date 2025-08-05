Government gives go-ahead for sale of West Sussex allotment site for housing

Government approval has been given for the sale of a West Sussex allotment site for the building of new homes.

The site – in Storrington – is one of eight allotment sites in England whose sale has been personally approved by housing secretary Angela Rayner, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

Under the Allotment Act 1925, a local authority can't sell, use or dispose of land for any other use except for allotments without approval from the Government. But, since coming into power, the deputy prime minister has given councils ‘flexibility’ to sell some assets, including allotment sites, to fund day-to-day spending.

In Storrington, housing association A2Dominion plans to build 78 new homes on allotment land west of Ravenscroft in the village. It says the

development will include new allotments ‘for new and existing’ plot holders, as well as a dedicated wildlife area.

The allotment site is currently owned by West Sussex County Council and leased to Storrington Parish Council. A spokesman for A2Dominion said when first announcing its plans: “We hope to transfer this land and ensure the parish council remains landlords to the allotment holders.”

Horsham District Council originally turned down a planning application for the new homes on the site, but A2Dominion appealed against the decision and were given the go-ahead by a planning inspector.

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “The council refused planning permission on this site in 2020 (DC/21/2086). Planning permission for 78 homes was then granted on appeal in October 2023.

"There is a linked application within the South Downs National Park (SDNP/21/04702/OUT) which re-provides and increases the number of allotments. “The Planning Inspector comments at paragraph 118 of the appeal decision stated: ‘The proposed allotments would replace the existing Ravenscroft allotments, and increase the overall provision of allotments in Storrington, beyond that required in the OSR [Office for Statistics Regulation] standards for the number of dwellings proposed. Given that the existing allotments are oversubscribed, the additional provision would meet a recognised local need. Accordingly, the allotments would also constitute a significant recreational and social benefit to the local community.’ “The re-provision and increase in the allotments was secured in a S106 legal agreement accompanying the appeal. This states that the allotments are not to be closed until the new allotments are laid out to a standard agreed with the South Downs National Park, who are the planning authority for this area of land. “Additionally, it should be noted that West Sussex County Council is the owner of the land in question but it is leased to Storrington and Sullington Parish Council until March 31 2027.”