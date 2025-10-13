‘Government plans for secret alcohol licensing notices are an attack on the public’s right to know’

Plans to scrap laws requiring alcohol licensing notices and changes to local authority governance arrangements to be published in printed local newspapers amount to a direct attack on the public right to know, the local news media sector has said.

As Ministers launch a consultation on licensing reform, which includes a proposal to remove the statutory requirement for alcohol licensing notices to be advertised in print local papers, industry leaders have warned that the plans would shroud local communities in secrecy.

If enacted, the proposal in the consultation – launched on October 9 by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Peter Kyle – would mean plans to open a new pub or nightclub, or for an existing venue to change its opening hours, would no longer be publicised within local communities.

The government’s Licensing Taskforce, which made the initial recommendation to scrap alcohol licensing notices in local papers, was set up to review the Licensing Act 2003. The taskforce was overwhelmingly made up of representatives from the hospitality and night-time industries, with media not represented on the group.

At the same time as the licensing reforms, a provision in the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill would remove the legal requirement for notices publicising changes to local authority governance arrangements to be published in local papers.

This would strip communities of the right to know about sweeping changes to local councils – just as the government embarks upon the most dramatic reform of local government in 50 years.

News Media Association (NMA) chairman Danny Cammiade said: “Local news media in print and digital provide a highly trusted and independent environment for public notices to appear in, with local journalists often reporting on the content of the notices.

“Developed with funding and expertise from Google, the industry’s Public Notice Portal has increased the reach of public notices online, with the print requirement remaining essential for ensuring those who cannot, or prefer not to, use digital technology can access the notices.

“Removing alcohol licensing notices from local papers would undermine this work and leave local communities shrouded in secrecy. Ministers must change course and abandon this misguided plan.”

A House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee report on digital exclusion warned that around 10.2 million adults – 20 per cent – were unable to complete all eight of the foundation tasks needed to set someone up for using the online world.

And independent research from OnePoll showed local news media remains the primary source used by the public to access public notices, ahead of other sources such as social media, local authority websites, search engines, and printed mailouts.

NMA chief executive Owen Meredith said: “Pubs and local papers go hand in hand. They are community hubs, rooted in place, fostering connection, and acting as a glue that binds neighbourhoods together.

“Yet the government’s misguided proposals for secret alcohol licensing notices would damage local community cohesion by making decisions around hospitality venues less transparent, ultimately harming both pubs and local papers.”