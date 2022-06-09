The full governing body meets six times a year, with separate working parties who meet when required.

The role requires a commitment to attending governing body meetings – which consider issues such as setting the school vision – a willingness to give back to the community, and the ability to mitigate financial risk and scrutinise educational outcomes.

The school is looking for somebody with:

Boxgrove C of E Primary School.

Financial, bookkeeping or accounting experience Knowledge of identifying and applying for grants A desire to contribute to and represent the community An open and enquiring mind The ability to look at issues objectively The confidence to ask questions and join in debate A willingness to listen and make informed judgements The ability to work well with others Willingness to dedicate your time

No prior experience of being a governor is required as mentoring and training will be provided.

To find out more about the vacancy, contact Loraine Morris by emailing: [email protected]