The full governing body meets six times a year, with separate working parties who meet when required.
The role requires a commitment to attending governing body meetings – which consider issues such as setting the school vision – a willingness to give back to the community, and the ability to mitigate financial risk and scrutinise educational outcomes.
The school is looking for somebody with:
Financial, bookkeeping or accounting experience
Knowledge of identifying and applying for grants
A desire to contribute to and represent the community
An open and enquiring mind
The ability to look at issues objectively
Confidence to ask questions and join in debate
A willingness to listen and make informed judgements
The ability to work well with others
Willingness to dedicate your time
No prior experience is required as mentoring and training will be provided.
To find out more about the vacancy, contact Loraine Morris at: [email protected]