Governors sought for Boxgrove Primary School

A governor is being sought to join the board at Boxgrove C of E Primary School.

By Megan Baker
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 11:40 am

The full governing body meets six times a year, with separate working parties who meet when required.

The role requires a commitment to attending governing body meetings – which consider issues such as setting the school vision – a willingness to give back to the community, and the ability to mitigate financial risk and scrutinise educational outcomes.

The school is looking for somebody with:

Boxgrove C of E Primary School.

Financial, bookkeeping or accounting experience

Knowledge of identifying and applying for grants

A desire to contribute to and represent the community

An open and enquiring mind

The ability to look at issues objectively

Confidence to ask questions and join in debate

A willingness to listen and make informed judgements

The ability to work well with others

Willingness to dedicate your time

No prior experience is required as mentoring and training will be provided.

To find out more about the vacancy, contact Loraine Morris at: [email protected]

