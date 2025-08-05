GP Surgery in Bognor Regis celebrates 25 years in the community

The Westmeads Surgery team

Westmeads Surgery in Bognor Regis celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday, August 02, with a community-wide tea-party.

The practice, near Westmeads Playing Field, serves some 8,000 people across the surrounding area, providing referrals, prescriptions, general medical advice and more with a special emphasis – partners say – on putting the community first.

“What we do here is put patients at the heart of everything we do,” explained Adrian Dotton, who has been GP Practice manager alongside Sue Harris for the last four years. “And the feedback we get from them is always really encouraging – so we wanted to mark the occasion by doing something special. We wanted to celebrate, bring people together in one place."

With food, drinks, refreshments, music and more, the event drew familiar faces from across Bognor Regis, all of whom said the practice made a huge difference in their lives.

Dr Lynne Kirkwood dances the Charleston

That’s perhaps more true for Dr Lynne Kirkwood, who has worked at Westmeads Surgery since the beginning, then for almost anyone else: “This is a real milestone for us at Westmeads,” she told patients and staff during a speech.

"After working in general practices for the last 30 years, I can honestly say, this is the best team I’ve ever worked with. We’re a team who support each other and value each other’s contributions; think that’s rare these days and I’m really proud to be part of it.

"And I think if we look after ourselves, if we look after our practice, then that allows us to look after our patients better.”

First opened in 2000 out of a series of converted shops, the surgery has been through several expansions, renovations and upgrades over the years, Westmeads is slightly smaller then some of the other surgeries in the area, but Dr Kirkwood said it remains perfectly placed to deal with a wide variety of conditions.

"As well as practice nurses and healthcare assistants, we now have mental health practitioners, a musculo-skeletal practitioner, a pharmacist, paramedics, and even a care homes coordinator,” she said. “We’re also very lucky to be the only practice in our area to have a health coach who provides a group programme for diabetes care.” To find out more, visit www.westmeadssurgery.co.uk/