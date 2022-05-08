Grace: This is when it is on ITV on Sunday May 8 and why you should watch it

The gritty crime drama is based on Brighton author Peter James' award-winning novels and a lot of filming has taken place in Sussex.
Brighton, Shoreham and Burgess Hill have all featured in this series.
Reacting to the arrival of the new season, Peter James said: "I was enormously nervous! My wife and I watched it live and I had tears in my eyes, because of everything I’ve ever written, Roy Grace means the most to me.
"I know how easy it can be to mess up an adaptation, there’s no magic formula and sometimes there’s a project you think can’t fail but then it completely tanks. So, I was so thrilled at the response, and all the positive comments on social media.
"I never wanted Roy Grace to be made for TV unless it was going to be done really well, but when it finally came together with ITV, John Simm and Russell Lewis, I knew it was the dream ticket."
You can watch the latest episode on ITV and ITV Hub at 8pm tonight.
Sussex World Arts Editor Phil Hewitt hailed the show as 'well acted, meticulously plotted, full of twists and turns and with a very strong sense of location'.
