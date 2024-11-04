An East Sussex hotel has closed in order to undergo a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of the Grade II listed venue put out a statement on the hotel’s Facebook page and website yesterday (Sunday, November 3) announcing the closure.

Recently, the new owners of the PowderMills Hotel in Battle applied to Rother District Council to make changes to the Grade II listed building as part of its planned refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning application, the owners want to make ‘internal and external changes and alterations’ to the hotel.

The PowderMills Hotel in Powdermill Lane, Battle. Photo: Google Street View

The application also seeks changes to the adjoining pavilion. These changes include repositioning the hotel’s reception, improving guest facilities, improving accessibility for people with mobility impairment, improving the back-of-house facilities and increasing the bedroom space inside.

The hotel is also selling off almost 1,300 items of furniture, contents and other fixtures in an upcoming two-day auction, which starts tomorrow (Tuesday, November 5).

On its Facebook page and website, the PowderMills Hotel owners said: “Since acquiring PowderMills Hotel and Estate in July, we have undertaken a thorough assessment of the property, its business and overall operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following this evaluation, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to temporarily close the hotel to carry out essential refurbishments and renovations.

“The extent of the required works means that reopening will only occur once we are confident the business can operate viably and can deliver an exceptional service that guests deserve and the setting offers.

“Despite this temporary closure, our vision for PowderMills remains focused on a bright and prosperous future. While significant work lies ahead, we know these changes will strengthen the estate and the services we offer in the long term, while also positively impacting the surrounding communities.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this transitional period. We look forward to welcoming you back to PowderMills in the future.”