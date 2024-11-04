Grade II listed East Sussex hotel closes to undergo 'essential refurbishments'
The owners of the Grade II listed venue put out a statement on the hotel’s Facebook page and website yesterday (Sunday, November 3) announcing the closure.
Recently, the new owners of the PowderMills Hotel in Battle applied to Rother District Council to make changes to the Grade II listed building as part of its planned refurbishment.
In the planning application, the owners want to make ‘internal and external changes and alterations’ to the hotel.
The application also seeks changes to the adjoining pavilion. These changes include repositioning the hotel’s reception, improving guest facilities, improving accessibility for people with mobility impairment, improving the back-of-house facilities and increasing the bedroom space inside.
The hotel is also selling off almost 1,300 items of furniture, contents and other fixtures in an upcoming two-day auction, which starts tomorrow (Tuesday, November 5).
On its Facebook page and website, the PowderMills Hotel owners said: “Since acquiring PowderMills Hotel and Estate in July, we have undertaken a thorough assessment of the property, its business and overall operations.
“Following this evaluation, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to temporarily close the hotel to carry out essential refurbishments and renovations.
“The extent of the required works means that reopening will only occur once we are confident the business can operate viably and can deliver an exceptional service that guests deserve and the setting offers.
“Despite this temporary closure, our vision for PowderMills remains focused on a bright and prosperous future. While significant work lies ahead, we know these changes will strengthen the estate and the services we offer in the long term, while also positively impacting the surrounding communities.
“Thank you for your understanding and support during this transitional period. We look forward to welcoming you back to PowderMills in the future.”