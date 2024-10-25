Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Sussex hotel is selling off almost 1,300 items of furniture, contents and other fixtures in an upcoming auction.

Pro Auction Ltd is holding the two-day event, starting at 10am from Tuesday, November 5.

The move comes as the hotel is set to undergo a major refurbishment.

Recently, the new owners of the PowderMills Hotel in Battle applied to Rother District Council to make changes to the Grade II listed building as part of its planned refurbishment.

The PowderMills Hotel in Powdermill Lane, Battle. Photo: Google Street View

A spokesperson for Pro Auction said: “Nestled within approximately 80 acres of picturesque landscapes on the edge of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, PowderMills Hotel boasts a storied history. Built in the 18th century as a gunpowder owner's residence, the hotel offers 48 elegantly appointed bedrooms and versatile function and events spaces. Originally constructed in 1676 by John Hammond, PowderMill House stands as a testament to Georgian architecture and elegance.

“The upcoming auction promises to unveil an array of remarkable items, with treasures sourced from the suites, guest bedrooms, and public areas, including the bar, restaurant, and outdoor spaces. Among the highlights are both contemporary and antique luxury furniture, handcrafted pieces, art collections, and Colefax and Fowler drapery and even a Thames cruiser boat named Indulgence. The sale provides a rare opportunity to acquire unique items ranging from mirrors to sofas, tables, chairs, and lighting fixtures.”

In the planning application, the owners want to make ‘internal and external changes and alterations’ to the hotel.

The application also seeks changes to the adjoining pavilion. These changes include repositioning the hotel’s reception, improving guest facilities, improving accessibility for people with mobility impairment, improving the back-of-house facilities and increasing the bedroom space inside.

The planning statement said: “Powdermills Hotel is a grade II listed building with an established C1 use having been converted from a country house to guest accommodation in 1983. The building has been substantially extended and altered over the years with a lack of coordination and cohesive view as to how the building functions and is attractive to guests.”

The statement said the listed building needs repairs and ‘substantial renovation and improvement’ to the hotel provision to make it suitable for ‘sustained use and the enjoyment of guests in the 21st century’.

Sale catalogues, images and registration takes place at Pro Auction Limited online at www.bidspotter.co.uk/en-gb/auction-catalogues/pro-auction/catalogue-id-pr10433 or in person at the venue. A sale preview day is scheduled for November 4 between 11am and 4pm.