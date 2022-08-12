Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neville, working as a Sky Sports pundit after the game, said the Red Devils were the easiest team to play against in the Premier League and that it was a ‘massive worry’ for new manager Erik ten Hag.

When asked about these comments, Potter commented: “Gary is a Manchester United fan and sometimes after the game people have strong feelings and he is entitled to those feelings and those opinions. That’s football.”

Two first-half goals from Pascal Gross was enough to give Brighton the victory last weekend – despite a second-half fightback from the home side which saw them grab a goal when Alexis Mac Allister turned the ball into his own net.

It was Albion’s first league win at Old Trafford in the club’s history and Potter was happy his side kept their heads to secure the result.

Potter said: “The result was what we were there for and so I'm pleased with that. You can’t be perfect all the time and I thought we suffered in parts of the game.

“It’s never easy to go to Old Trafford and you need those little margins to go your way and we didn't get those either. I thought we could have had a penalty and they could have gone down to ten men.

“We didn't get those decisions but we got the result and we kept our heads, so credit must go to the boys for seeing that out.”

Brighton play Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United this weekend in their first home game of the season.

The Magpies also won their opening day fixture – in a 2-0 victory over newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

When commenting on Saturday’s opponents, Potter said: “It was a really impressive performance and a deserved victory. Eddie has done a fantastic job, they recruited well in January and again this summer, but I think the quality of Eddie’s work is overlooked.

"The front five were all there before him and I think he has improved them as a team and as individuals. I have a lot of resect for the job he has done.”