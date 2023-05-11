The iconic Brighton hotel could be set for refurbishment as a new company takes over.

Israeli hotel group Fattal Hotel Group is set to take over the Grand Brighton Hotel, it was announced today, after securing a £43.7 million loan from specialist property lenders Leumi UK.

With more than 250 hotels spread across 20 different countries, the Fattal Hotel Group is one of the biggest of its kind in Israel, and also operates several successful in-house brands, such as NYX, Leonardo Hotels and Jury’s Inn.

The company also owns a range of other iconic UK hotels, including the Midland Manchester Hotel and the Dilly Hotel in London Picadilly. Guy Vardi and Yaniv Amzaleg at Fattal Hotel Group said the five-star Brighton institution is the perfect fit for the company’s existing portfolio, with its easy access to local landmarks like West Pier, the Lanes and Brighton Palace Pier.

The Grand Hotel, Brighton

"We have big plans for the hotel and will now start planning the extensive renovation program,” they said. “The Grand Brighton hotel is the 18th hotel we acquired in the last 12 months together with our institutional investors in the Fattal European Partnership, with a transaction volume of more than 800m Euros.”

Liam Mullans, relationship director at Leumi UK, added: “We are pleased to have been able to provide Fattal Hotel Group with numerous successful facilities over the years, and during that time we have developed a strong relationship which has helped us to better understand their goals and work more expeditiously to support their ambitions.”