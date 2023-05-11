Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis

Grand Brighton Hotel to be refurbished as part of £43.7 million deal

The iconic Brighton hotel could be set for refurbishment as a new company takes over.

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th May 2023, 08:46 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 08:47 BST

Israeli hotel group Fattal Hotel Group is set to take over the Grand Brighton Hotel, it was announced today, after securing a £43.7 million loan from specialist property lenders Leumi UK.

With more than 250 hotels spread across 20 different countries, the Fattal Hotel Group is one of the biggest of its kind in Israel, and also operates several successful in-house brands, such as NYX, Leonardo Hotels and Jury’s Inn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company also owns a range of other iconic UK hotels, including the Midland Manchester Hotel and the Dilly Hotel in London Picadilly. Guy Vardi and Yaniv Amzaleg at Fattal Hotel Group said the five-star Brighton institution is the perfect fit for the company’s existing portfolio, with its easy access to local landmarks like West Pier, the Lanes and Brighton Palace Pier.

Most Popular
The Grand Hotel, BrightonThe Grand Hotel, Brighton
The Grand Hotel, Brighton

"We have big plans for the hotel and will now start planning the extensive renovation program,” they said. “The Grand Brighton hotel is the 18th hotel we acquired in the last 12 months together with our institutional investors in the Fattal European Partnership, with a transaction volume of more than 800m Euros.”

Liam Mullans, relationship director at Leumi UK, added: “We are pleased to have been able to provide Fattal Hotel Group with numerous successful facilities over the years, and during that time we have developed a strong relationship which has helped us to better understand their goals and work more expeditiously to support their ambitions.”

Read more

Owlet found on Brighton dog walking path reunited with mum