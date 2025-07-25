Grandmother publishes children’s book she first wrote 32 years ago in Haywards Heath

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A former Mid Sussex resident who came up with a children’s story in Haywards Heath 32 years ago is delighted that it is finally published.

Grandmother Paula Eastick, 60, is the author behind Poppy’s New Pet, which is available at amazon.co.uk for £7.99.

It tells the story of Poppy and her younger brother George who discover an enormous egg, which hatches into a mischievous baby dinosaur.

Paula, who was born in Brighton and lived in Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint for many years, said she came up with the idea for the story as a young mum in 1993.

Paula Eastick with her grandson Seth

She said: “The book was written when we lived in Victoria Road in Haywards Heath.”

Paula said the story and its setting all evolved from Haywards Heath and Victoria Road and its woods at the end. She said: “In my head that’s where the dinosaur came from.”

She continued: “My children were aged four and two at the time, that’s how long ago it was. It was written about our family so the children were the children, the pets were the pets, the car was our car.”

The family moved to Herefordshire in 2002 and Paula now runs a small property business.

Poppy's New Pet

Paula, who grew up with a love of reading, said she has always written stories and has an active imagination so the idea just popped into her head one day. The tale started life as a bedtime story called ‘Emma’s Unusual Pet’ and was named after her eldest daughter.

In the years after writing the tale Paula spoke to an illustrator and toyed with the idea of getting it published but it ‘didn’t really go anywhere’. However, during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, Emma encouraged Paula to return to the story and rework it.

Paula said: “It sort of came back to life. I never throw anything away so I had to hunt through my bookshelf.”

She found a ‘yellowing envelope’, which contained the story and its original illustrations. She then contacted the original artist to see if she could work on it again but the illustrator was not able to.

Paula started to research publishers in 2021 but found it difficult to get a traditional publisher to take on an unknown author. “Unless you’re David Walliams or the Duchess of York it’s extremely hard,” she said.

Unfortunately, Paula then suffered a serious accident while on holiday in Turkey, which broke several bones in her leg and left her needing emergency orthopaedic surgery. When she was back in UK she suffered two pulmonary embolisms, which were nearly fatal.

“I managed to call my ambulance myself,” said Paula. “I had no breath but I managed to get the words out.”

She was rushed to hospital where the A&E staff saved her life before she was admitted to cardiac care to begin her recovery.

On top of this, Paula said she thought she had found a publisher before her accident but a series of complications followed that delayed publication for several years.

Paula was eventually introduced to author and journalist Donald Hale who became a publishing agent for her via www.bookpublishing4u.co.uk. This company took over and helped her get the book published onto Amazon independently.

Paula said she is relieved that the book is finally published after three decades. She said: “It’s great to have finally got that after all these years. I never thought it would happen four years ago.”

Artist Crisdelin Prentice from South Wales also hand drew and painted all of the illustrations, which Paula loves.

“My creative juices are now flowing,” she said, adding that she has several sequels and a prequel planned. Paula revealed she is currently talking to ‘a high street company’ about one of her ‘spin-off’ stories as well.

The character of Poppy is based on Emma and George is based on Paula’s grandson Seth (her younger daughter Lucy’s son).