Grants available in Eastbourne to fight food insecurity

Eastbourne Food Partnership’s small grants programme will award up to £2,500 to projects within the town that fight food insecurity. The Food Foundation defines ‘food insecurity’ as ‘being unable to reliably access sufficient, affordable and nutritious food’. According to the Food Foundation, 21.4 per cent of households in the South East experienced food insecurity in September this year.

These grants, which are funded by East Sussex Public Health as part of the Household Support Fund package, should provide a welcome boost to local projects. Caroline Tradewell, director and campaign officer for Eastbourne Food Partnership CIC, said: “Being able to access affordable, nutritious food is fundamental to the health and wellbeing of all Eastbourne residents. While in the present circumstances foodbanks provide vital crisis support to increasing numbers, we share their goal to ultimately remove the need for foodbanks, through tackling the underlying drivers of poverty, and by focusing towards strengthening local food security in the longer term.”

Nancy Wilson, who coordinates the Food Partnership, said: “We want everyone in Eastbourne to have access to food that is good for our health, our communities, and our planet, regardless of their background or their situation. The grants will enable us to support local projects putting these principles into practice.”