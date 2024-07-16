Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grass cuttings from highway verges and other public sites in Aldwick, Bersted, Horsham and Pagham could be turned into biofuel as an innovative new green project gets underway.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead of leaving grass cuttings on the ground, West Sussex County Council officers will be collecting them and investigating the possibility of turning them into new, useful materials like biofuel and road surfacing materials.Under normal conditions, these urban verges would have been cut five times a year, and the grass cuttings would have been left on the ground. This means nutrients return to the soil, encouraging further grass growth. By cutting and collecting the grass, experts hope to slow down grass growth and encourage greater biodiversity in the area, thereby increasing the net capture and storage of carbon in the soil below and making the environment more resilient as the climate continues to change.

The £4 million project is called ‘Greenprint’, and it’s part of West Sussex County Council’s drive to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. It’s one of several linked projects in catchment areas from Lanarkshire to Devon benefitting from a share of a £30million programme organised and funded by the Department of Transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greenprint project was selected after organisers pitched their plan to a Dragons Den-style panel of independent experts drawn from across the Highways and Transportation sector.

The new project is part of the County Council's attempt to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

In Horsham, the project will be trialling four cut and collects this growing season and in Aldwick, Bersted and Pagham the grass will be cut and collected five times. This slight difference between the town and the three parishes will enable the County Council to compare the two maintenance regimes and their respective benefits.

There are also plans to measure the yield of cuttings and explore ways in which they can be used to make biochar; a carbon-rich, charcoal-like material, which could be used in the production of road surfacing materials.

Residents may notice a change in the appearance of the verges due to the changes, and have been encouraged to feedback to the county council, since this will constitute part of the project trial. To submit feedback, please email any comments to [email protected] with ‘Greenprint’ as the subject