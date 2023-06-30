Grass may be left to grow longer on verges as part of a raft of cost-cutting measures announced by Rother District Council (RDC).

The authority said it has a £3 million financial gap, caused by cuts to Government funding, rising costs and increased demand for services.

The council said it has therefore had to announce changes to the way it maintains its open spaces across the district.

It said the changes will support the environment, reduce pressure on water use during the summer and save money.

Bexhill Town Hall. Picture: Contributed

The decision was taken as part of the district council’s budget setting process.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, tourism, joint waste contract, said: “While these changes are necessary to help us save costs, there are huge benefits to the environment and biodiversity, as well as increasing our climate resilience.

“We are fortunate to live in a beautiful part of the country and are committed to keeping our public spaces looking attractive, and as neat and tidy as possible within tight budget constraints.”

RDC said the grass may be left slightly longer in places before cutting, and in some locations, paths may be cut through or around the longer grass, creating a meadow-like feel to open spaces.

Annual bedding, which the authority said is costly to purchase and maintain, not particularly good for biodiversity and requires a lot of watering, will be replaced with grass or wildflowers in the autumn.

RDC added that sweeping and treatment of hard surface tennis courts will reduce, as will the frequency of cleaning between games in some sports pavilions.