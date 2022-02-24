Paul Skinner has been appointed the new general manager of Gravetye Manor.

Mr Skinner will start his new role at the country house at the end of March 2022, taking over from long-standing manager Andrew Thompson.

Paul Skinner said: "Throughout my career I have been very fortunate to have worked for a number of luxury hotels that have built fine reputations for service and product excellence, which have also been steeped in history and traditions and offer a sense of grandeur for visitors.

"It is therefore an honour and a privilege to be joining the Gravetye Manor team and I am very much looking forward to embracing this wonderful opportunity and supporting the team going forward to ensure we continue to provide exceptional country manor hospitality."

Gravetye Manor, built in 1598, is recognised as the birthplace of the English natural garden due to the expertise of Victorian gardener – William Robinson. The hotel's inception to the manor dates back to 1958.

In the the present day, the manor has 35 acres of gardens, 17 bedrooms and a Michelin-starred restaurant.