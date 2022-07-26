Great British Bake-Off finalist Miranda Gore Browne hosts summer baking masterclass at Dundee House in Midhurst

The event, enjoyed by over 40 people, focused on baking with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients picked from farms near the retirement development.

Miranda created a range of delicious cakes, biscuits and other goodies that were worthy of the ‘Hollywood handshake!’

Charley Law, Director at Lilyford, said: “Miranda gave us all a wonderful demonstration into baking and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the tasting part at the end.

Miranda Gore-Browne, Bake-Off finalist, baking demonstration at Dundee House in Midhurst. Client: Lilyford. Picture date: Friday June 17, 2022. Photograph by Christopher Ison © 07544044177 [email protected] www.christopherison.com

"Her insight into the TV hit programme as well as her career since her appearance was very interesting to hear.”

Miranda added: “I was delighted to be invited to Dundee House to do this demonstration. Who doesn’t like freshly cooked cakes? It was lovely to see such enthusiasm for baking.”

Lilyford has four, two-bedroom apartments left for sale at Dundee House, priced from £495,000.